LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
Mays hit another car and rolled his vehicle in the crash. EMS took Mays to a Louisville hospital for treatment of his injuries. Two people in another car hit in the crash suffered minor injuries, Smith said. No police officers were hurt.
Mays had two felony warrants outstanding from Radcliff and Lexington, Kentucky. The car he was driving was reported stolen from Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Smith said.
The crash and cleanup closed I-64 East at Lanesville Exit 113 for about an hour. The road reopened about 12:45 p.m.
