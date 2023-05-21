LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Sunday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane at about 9:30 p.m.
Officers found a man there who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a short time later, two other men who were also shot, showed up to Southwest Hospital. It's believed they were also show in the area of Grandmeadow Lane.
Their current conditions are not known at this time.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. There are no current suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.