LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Police also responded to another shooting around 9:30 p.m. Smiley said a man was privately taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was shot while in Iroquois Park, but LMPD hasn't confirmed a location yet.
Around 10 p.m., LMPD went to a shooting in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue in the California neighborhood. Police found a man who had been shot. He was then taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
