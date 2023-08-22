LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old man who died while crossing Poplar Level Road last week has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Daniel Hategekimana was hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road, near Indian Trial, around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. Louisville Metro Police said Hategekimana wasn't going across a crosswalk when he tried to cross the road, and he was hit by an unknown passenger vehicle.
The vehicle that hit Hategekimana didn't stop or render any aid. Hategekimana died at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. LMPD asks anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed the crash to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
