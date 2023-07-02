LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after a fatal shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday.
William Grant was found shot in the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at Dosker Manor just after 12:30 a.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but later died.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
