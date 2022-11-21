LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-year-old Charlestown man pleaded guilty to three counts of sodomy and rape of a child.
According to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, Cody Anthony Wolfe entered a guilty plea to three counts of sodomy with victim under 12 years of age in the first degree, rape of a victim under 12 years old in the first degree, one count of rape in the second degree and three counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years old, among other charges.
From Aug. 2019 to Jan. 2021, Wolfe engaged in sex acts with a victim who was 11 and then 12 years old. From Jan. 2020 to Jan. 2021, Wolfe engaged in sex acts with an 8-year-old, who was the prior victim's younger sibling.
According to a news release, Wolfe was sentenced to 20 years in prison. His parole eligibility is 85%. He must also comply with all statutory requirements for sex offenders.
