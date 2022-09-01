LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said William Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 21. Louisville Metro Police said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Hecks Lane and 37th Street.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
