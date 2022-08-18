LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky.
According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
Ukaigwe's body was found by Kentucky State Police on May 1, 2021, in an area off U.S. 31W, near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. KSP said the man appeared to have died from a single gunshot to the head.
Authorities in Chicago had reported Ukaigwe missing on April 18. Court documents say he came to Louisville the same day.
According to an indictment, the murder took place on that date. Williams is charged with complicity to Murder, complicity to first-degree Robbery, complicity to Abuse of a Corpse and complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Williams is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with Ukaigwe's murder. In the weeks after his death, police arrested 34-year-old Danta Collins, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, and 24-year-old Jalen Cooley, of Michigan, for the crime.
Police said Cooley was spotted on surveillance video with Ukaigwe's stolen Mercedes Benz on April 18. He later parked the car in his own driveway.
A witness allegedly told officers that Cooley admitted to killing the victim, and officers confronted him. That's when Cooley led police to the body, according to court documents.
Collins allegedly took part in the "pre-planned robbery" and witnesses told police he helped move Ukaigwe's body, according to court documents. When confronted, he allegedly admitted to knowing about the robbery beforehand and to taking some of Ukaigwe's money after his murder.
Both men are charged with charged with complicity to Murder, complicity to first-degree Robbery, complicity to Abuse of a Corpse and complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Related Stories:
- Second suspect arrested after missing Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
- Police arrest suspect for murder of missing Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
- Missing Chicago man found dead in Radcliff, KSP says
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.