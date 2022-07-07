LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four juveniles are facing charges after they were pulled over in a car full of drugs, guns and cash.
Louisville Metro Police officers pulled over a Blue Chrysler 300 on New Cut Road and Southland Terrace on Wednesday.
After a search, police said they found two AR pistols and two other handguns. They also found heroin, pills, meth, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash.
A bulletproof vest was also in the trunk. All four of the juveniles are facing drug charges.
