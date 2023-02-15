LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men were arrested after three men were injured from a shooting Wednesday evening in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 4:45 p.m.
Officers then found two men who were shot. They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and Mitchell said they have "what about to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Mitchell said a third man from the shooting was then brought to University Hospital by private means with also a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to Mitchell, four men are in custody from the shooting with charges pending. It's unknown at this time who was arrested and what their involvement in the shooting was.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating.
This story may be updated.
