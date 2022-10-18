LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said the child was injured in the face either by a graze or "the child was struck by debris."
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, Ruoff said.
It was not immediately clear whether the child was inside or outside when the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near Griffiths Avenue and North 29th Street.
LMPD 1st Division detectives are investigating the shooting. Those who live in the area are asked to check their cameras and, if they have any footage, call 574-LMPD (5673) to provide it to officers.
Anyone with other information about the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
