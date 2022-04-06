LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 46-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Abe Jeffries was found inside a home in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street. On Sunday, police said they had determined that the man "was a victim of foul play and died from stab wounds."
The case is being treated as a homicide. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips online here or call (502) 574-5673.
