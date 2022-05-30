LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mt. Washington Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors after five people were arrested and charged with felony offenses for breaking into vehicles.
According to Mt. Washington Police, five people were arrested on May 28 for breaking into vehicles.
Police recovered two stolen handguns and a stolen vehicle.
"Let this serve as your #9PMRoutine reminder," Mt. Washington Police posted on Facebook. "Please lock your car doors, and secure all belongings inside vehicles."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.