SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of two women charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana was given a $5 million bond Monday during her first court appearance.
Dawn Coleman began crying while being questioned by the judge Monday morning. She was arrested in October in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana. According to court documents, fingerprints on the trash bag that Jordan was wrapped in matched Coleman's. A second match was found on the trash bag belonging to Dejaune Ludie Anderson, Cairo's mother.
Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. Indiana State Police charged Anderson with murder.
"A $5 million bond is very high," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said Monday. "It's a very serious case. The prosecutor asked for no bond."
A warrant for Coleman and Anderson's arrest was issued in October before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested, but authorities did not find Anderson. She is believed to be on the run somewhere in California.
"Nobody can hide forever," Huls said of the continued search for Anderson. "... I'm confident that, eventually, we will find her. She will show up on the radar."
A probable cause affidavit for Coleman's arrest references several of her social media posts.
On May 10, in a video, she says, I've been traveling for almost 6 years healing the planet and healing whoever was in alignment to my gifts.
In another video posted on May 1, she says, "Greetings everyone. A quick video. My purpose is changing. I'm not going to be doing healings any much longer. This page is about to be shut down. If you want to get a healing session, you've never had one $150. If you've been healed completely, that's $80. She goes on to post about how people can pay her through the Cash App for her healing services."
She says on her page, "My mission is to support souls."
On April 8, Coleman posted, "Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives you better check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls."
Police have not characterized the relationship between the women. Even though court documents say Anderson calls Coleman her sister, police said they don't believe that's the case.
"I'm confident in our investigators", Huls said. "I'm confident in justice. Time is on our side, so we'll work day and night until we find everybody responsible."
A month after he was found, ISP said Cairo likely died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration.
Coleman is scheduled to be back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing. The case is scheduled to go to trial in May.
