LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five puppies died last weekend after being left outside overnight in frigid temperatures in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Authorities are now trying to find the person responsible.
In a video the Franklin County Sherriff's Office released Tuesday on its Facebook page, a female can be seen placing a basket on the doorstop of the L.I.F.E. House for Animals, an animal shelter and adoption agency in Frankfort.
The sheriff's office said there were nine "very recently born" infant puppies in the basket with a blanket but no other protection from the cold.
Shelter workers did not find the basket until the next morning — nearly nine hours later.
"Although the person may have had good intentions, five of the puppies succumbed to the cold and died," the sheriff's office wrote in its Facebook post. "The remaining puppies were taken by volunteers to Ohio and united with a female dog who was able to nourish them."
The female who dropped off the puppies could face criminal charges, according to the sheriff's office, which hopes the incident teaches the public about the dangers of keeping animals outside in frigid temperatures.
Anyone with recognizes the female in the video or has more information about the incident is asked to call 502-320-3306. You can also message the sheriff's office on Facebook.
