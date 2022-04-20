LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 50-year-old woman was identified Wednesday as the victim of a homicide Monday afternoon in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Mary Solinger died just after 1 p.m. on South Birchwood Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue.
Solinger's cause of death remains pending, the coroner's office said, but the case has been ruled a homicide.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
