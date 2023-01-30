LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are hoping someone recognizes surveillance images of the people responsible for vandalism in downtown Carrollton over the weekend.
The city has released surveillance video and an image of someone believed to be involved in the vandalism that happened between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
The city also released surveillance pictures of possible accomplices to the vandalism. One local business is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the vandalism.
If you know any of the people in the images, you're asked to call the Carrollton Police Department at 502-732-6621.
