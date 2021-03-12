LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Louisville Friday night.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to the shooting in the 700 block of M Street, off Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs, around 9 p.m., according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
On scene, police found a man who had been shot. The man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office as 52-year-old Samuel Figeuroa, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital, according to police.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. It is unclear whether or not there are any suspects in the case.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
