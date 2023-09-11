LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was identified as the victim of a shooting Sunday in the Russell neighborhood.
Kaynell Pate, 58, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot at South 29th and Cedar streets around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Pate was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no known suspects, but anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673), or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
