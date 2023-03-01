LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcats cars were stolen from the Don Franklin Chrysler Dealership in Somerset around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
General Manager Adam Bryant said six people broke through the back door of the dealership and drove the cars off the showroom lot. The cars were stolen in 45 seconds.
Each of the cars is worth up to $95,000 each.
Some of the cars were already sold to customers and were waiting to be picked up, according to Bryant. They all had keys inside, he said.
The Somerset Police Department hasn't released any information yet. Four out of the six cars have been located, LEX 18 said. One car was totaled, and Somerset police are in possession of the other three.
Bryant said authorities were able to track the fifth car through GPS, and it is located somewhere in Alabama.
Somerset police are still looking for the sixth car.
