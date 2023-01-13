LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said six men were arrested after more than 600 gunshots were fired near a Hikes Point apartment complex on New Year's Eve night.
In a news release Friday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to Breckinridge Lane, just south of Taylorsville Road, in the "early morning hours of New Year's Day." Smiley said officers were advised that two groups of people were shooting at each other.
Several vehicles and nearby apartments were hit by gunshots, but no one was hurt.
Officers arrested six people in connection to the shootout: Shawn Martin, Brandon Walton, Nathan Wolz, Justyn Walls, Tevin Smyzer and Dorius Robinson. The men face numerous charges, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.
Walls and Smyzer were previously arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Williams in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
Police also recovered five stolen vehicles, eight guns and two glock switches from the scene.
This story will be updated.
