LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 66-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting last week in south Louisville.
Jason Strombringer was shot and killed May 25 in a house on Arrowridge Drive, just off Cooper Chapel Road, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Police said officers were sent to the scene around 7:30 p.m. that night to find the Strombringer with a gunshot wound to the head. He pronounced dead at the scene.
Zaira Ferraiuolo was still at the scene and agreed to be taken to the Homicide Unit office on Ormsby Avenue to be interviewed. That's when investigators said she admitted to walking into "the victim's bedroom with a handgun, magazine and ammunition," according to an arrest report.
Ferraiuolo told police she and the victim got into an argument and the victim hit Ferraiuolo with a roll of wrapping paper. Police said Ferraiulo told them she was the only person in the apartment, and that "she killed someone." She also stated that "the victim did not kill himself."
Ferraiulo was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and charged with murder.
