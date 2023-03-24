LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a stolen laptop in southern Indiana led police to other stolen items, and several people ended up in jail.
Seymour Police learned that the stolen laptop was in a building on St. Louis Avenue. Officers searched the building and found drugs, stolen street signs and two beer kegs belonging to a local restaurant.
Nine people were arrested on several charges: Joseph Laupus, David Burke, Darryl Booker, Justin Hickman, Therea Long, Matthew Nance, Eduin Recarte, Karen Dubbin and Corrie Burch.
It appears they were living in the building in what police called bad conditions. The health department will work with the owner to bring it up to code.
