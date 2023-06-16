LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday evening after he falsely claimed to be "a rear admiral for the CIA" investigating a child pornography ring.
According to court documents, 53-year-old Scott McGill was apprehended by deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said McGill called 911 dispatchers at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, identifying himself as a rear admiral for the CIA, and claimed that an undercover operative was being held hostage at a Bullitt County address.
Deputies said McGill had actually been stalking the woman he falsely identified as an "undercover operative," and had actually been involved in a previous Jan. 2022 incident at her address, during which he pulled a gun.
When deputies arrived at the victim's home, McGill stopped them and again told them he was with the CIA, that he was working with other federal agents on a child pornography case, and that the woman was being held hostage there.
He was carrying a 9mm pistol in his pocket, according to authorities.
McGill was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and impersonating a peace officer.
Police said the victim told them she is "very afraid" of McGill.
He's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
