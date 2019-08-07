LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Anderson, Indiana, woman remains on life support after one of her unborn twins has died -- and the man accused of shooting her may face new charges.
According to a report by Fox 59, the unborn child was roughly 21 weeks along when police say Skye'lar White shot 29-year-old Alexis Wasson -- a pregnant woman -- in the back of the head last Friday.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mellon Drive. Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters said Wasson was shot and taken to St. Vincent Hospital.
Since then, one of her two unborn children has died.
"It's hard to imagine a woman with twins being in this situation," said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.
Cummings says the mother's injuries are not survivable and medical professionals are working to save the other unborn child.
Court documents are currently unavailable due to a 72-hour continuance placed by the prosecutor's office. They're working with police investigators to gather as much information as possible.
"This gives us extra three days to put together as much information as possible before we have to file a formal charge," said Cummings.
However, according to information obtained by The Herald Bulletin, investigators say White never attempted to call 911. The documents explain how White's mother told police he was in a frantic state, saying "it was an accident." The Herald Bulletin also reported White told a witness that Wasson was not hurt, she was just grazed.
White is in jail on an attempted murder charge and may face additional charges as a result of the unborn child's death.
"It's horrible," Cummings said, adding that, "I can't imagine what's going on with their family, but it's something our whole community grieves for."
Police say it hasn't been confirmed if White is the father of the twins.
