LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville triple murder suspect who wants his case dismissed said police lied about evidence.
Brice Rhodes, who is accused of killing Christopher Jones and teen brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May of 2016, made the allegations while reading from a prepared statement during an appearance in a Louisville courtroom Thursday morning.
"What happens when their facts have been diluted — better yet, fabricated?" Rhodes said. "How can I receive a clean-cut trial when the commonwealth has shown corruption and manipulation? They committed perjury first and second degree; they falsified testimony."
Rhodes claims Louisville police lied under oath about evidence in the case, including that blood was found in his car. He said no blood was found in his car. The prosecutor, however, called Rhodes' allegations nonsense.
Judge Charles Cunningham said he will read Rhodes' written arguments and make a ruling soon. Rhodes also asked for a new attorney during Thursday's hearing. During an October hearing, he claimed his attorneys were racist and also threatened Cunningham.
Rhodes is facing the death penalty. His next court hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 10.
