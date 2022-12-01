LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man from Mobile, Alabama, used a social media app to get a 15-year-old Elizabethtown girl to engage in sex acts online and share images and videos of the acts with random men.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Johnny Wilson Gray III was booked into the Hardin County Detention center on Wednesday.
Police said that between July 1 and Aug. 27, Gray used the social media app Discord to contact the 15-year-old and get her to engage in sex acts. According to court documents, Gray was aware of her age but still persuaded her to send him more than two dozen nude images and videos.
Police said he also sent her nine images or videos of himself engaging in a sex act.
Gray allegedly created a private server on Discord where the girl could upload her file, and police said he persuaded her to invite random men to go to the server to see the content.
A warrant was issued for Gray's arrest, and he was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on Wednesday. He's charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance, use of a minor to distribute material portraying a sexual performance by a minor, promoting a minor in a sexual performance, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
