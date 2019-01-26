LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County say an Alabama man has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
According to a news release, on Saturday just after 2 a.m., a call was received by the Nelson County dispatcher on a report of a robbery and shots fired. The release also states when police went to a residence, officers found a man in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
A police citation also says the homeowner was shot in the arm.
Authorities say 35-year-old Justin Hardin shot both victims after a scuffle. Before leaving the scene, police say Hardin stole a rifle.
Police say the homeowner gave a description of the suspect and only his first name.
Bardstown Police participated in a short pursuit, but stopped because officers had an inaccurate description of the suspect's vehicle.
According to Kentucky State Police, Hardin was spotted traveling west on Bluegreass Parkway. A trooper's report stated that as he began to pass the vehicle on the left, the trooper heard the vehicle downshift and began to accelerate. The trooper then tried to stop the vehicle by turning on his emergency lights. The vehicle then passed a tractor trailer in the left lane without signaling.
State police and Elizabethtown Police then deployed a tire deflation device. Police say the vehicle continued traveling north on I-65 north, where Hardin came to a sudden stop in the middle lane. As the trooper got out of his vehicle, Hardin then drove away. Police then tried to use tire deflation devices, but were not successful.
The vehicle then headed east on US 62 and came to a stop in front of a Waffle House. Police say the vehicle then turned into a parking lot and appeared to be coming to a stop, when it suddenly accelerated into the front windows of the building.
Police say two employees immediately ran into the back when they saw the vehicle coming toward them.
The trooper then got out of his vehicle and began delivering commands for Hardin to show his hands and exit the vehicle. Hardin got out of the vehicle but refused to get on the ground. Hardin was placed in a "prone position" and cuffed. Police say Hardin admitted to taking cocaine and alcohol.
Hardin also admitted to the shooting when he was interviewed by police. Authorities say Hardin admitted to snorting cocaine with one of the victims prior to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Hardin is being held at the Hardin County Jail. He's charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest driving under the influence.
