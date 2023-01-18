LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Alabama man was arrested by Indiana State Police on Wednesday morning for driving 109 miles per hour while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, Alabama, was stopped on Interstate 65 by an ISP trooper for going 109 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone in northern Jackson County around 10 a.m., the agency said in a news release.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed Reed was showing signs of intoxication.
He was taken to the Seymour Police Department, where he took a breathalyzer test. ISP said the test determined Reed's Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was .24%, which is three times the legal limit.
Reed was then taken to the Jackson County Jail where he was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18, and operating with a BAC of .15% or higher.
ISP said more charges are possible.
The child and a woman who were in the vehicle with Reed were "released from the scene," according to ISP.
