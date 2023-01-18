Anthony Reed mugshot.jpg

Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, Alabama, was arrested by Indiana State Police in northern Jackson County on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, for driving 109 miles per hour while intoxicated, with a child in the vehicle. (Jackson County Jail booking photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Alabama man was arrested by Indiana State Police on Wednesday morning for driving 109 miles per hour while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, Alabama, was stopped on Interstate 65 by an ISP trooper for going 109 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone in northern Jackson County around 10 a.m., the agency said in a news release. 

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed Reed was showing signs of intoxication. 

He was taken to the Seymour Police Department, where he took a breathalyzer test. ISP said the test determined Reed's Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was .24%, which is three times the legal limit. 

Reed was then taken to the Jackson County Jail where he was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18, and operating with a BAC of .15% or higher. 

ISP said more charges are possible.

The child and a woman who were in the vehicle with Reed were "released from the scene," according to ISP.

