LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Jones was facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
But according to a spokeswoman for the Hardin County District Court Clerk's Office, all charges against Jones were dropped during his initial court appearance Friday morning.
The spokeswoman did not give a reason for the decision, but said the charges were dismissed "on agreement of parties."
Jones is no longer being held in the Hardin County Detention Center, according to online records.
