LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a robbery suspect led them on a chase through Louisville for more than an hour, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.
According to an arrest report, the incident began late Tuesday night, at the Circle K on Preston Highway, near East Manslick Road.
Police said shortly before 11 p.m., 39-year-old Sean Fletcher pulled a handgun on someone in the Circle K parking lot and demanded the victim's vehicle, taking it and driving off in it.
The robbery was reported, and Louisville Metro Police spotted the stolen vehicle, driven by Fletcher, a short time later, according to the arrest report.
Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Fletcher refused to pull over. In fact, police said he led them on a high speed chase for more than an hour, driving in excess of 100 mph.
He was eventually taken into custody when the pursuit ended on Zelma Fields Road, in a subdivision near the interchange between Beulah Church Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Fletcher was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and charged with first-degree Robbery and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
