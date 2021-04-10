LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after an alleged shoplifter was shot by a security guard inside the Walgreens in downtown Louisville. 

LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting at the Walgreens, located at 200 East Broadway, near South Floyd Street, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. 

LMPD says the security guard for Walgreens got into an "altercation" with the accused shoplifter. 

"As a result of that altercation the victim was shot by the security guard," Mitchell said in a statement. 

The victim, whose name and age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said. 

Its unclear if anyone will face charges. 

