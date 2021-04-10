LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after an alleged shoplifter was shot by a security guard inside the Walgreens in downtown Louisville.
LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting at the Walgreens, located at 200 East Broadway, near South Floyd Street, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LMPD says the security guard for Walgreens got into an "altercation" with the accused shoplifter.
"As a result of that altercation the victim was shot by the security guard," Mitchell said in a statement.
The victim, whose name and age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
Its unclear if anyone will face charges.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.