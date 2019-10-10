LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky hotel clerk turned the tables on an armed robber earlier this week.
The incident happened Oct. 7, and was caught on surveillance cameras at the Country Inn and Suites in Paducah, Kentucky.
The video shows the masked man holding the woman at gunpoint, and she starts throwing money over the register onto the counter. When the robber put his gun on the counter to collect the cash, the clerk lunged forward and grabbed the gun.
The suspect ran for the door before returning moments later to try to get the gun back. That's when the woman cocked the pistol, and sends the man running for a second time.
The suspect, 26-year-old Corey Phillips, was later arrested and charged with robbery.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.