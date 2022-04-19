LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old.
The shooting happened at an east Louisville apartment complex on Maple Brook Drive, off Westport Road, in February 2022.
Isaiah Elder, 19, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, police said at the time.
Tuesday, David Adams, 20, was arrested and charged with complicity to murder in connection with the case.
According to an arrest warrant, Adams and "at least one other unknown" person shot Elder "multiple times, causing his death."
Police said Adams went to the scene in order to meet with Elder, though it's unclear why, and was present when and where the shooting happened. After the shooting, police said Adams fled the scene.
Adams is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
The second suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified or arrested.
