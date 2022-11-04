LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bank robbery suspect was caught red-handed in a car garage, and led police to arrest another man on drug charges.
Tobie Dennis, 43, is accused of taking money from the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union in Madison, Indiana, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Department said in a Facebook post.
According to police, Dennis walked into the bank on Tuesday, gave a note to the teller and threatened them with bodily harm, then fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Witnesses were able to describe Dennis, and police identified him within 20 minutes of the robbery.
Dennis is from South Bend, but police believe he may know people in the Madison area. Officers found him inside of a garage at a home on Blake Road. After searching the house, police found the cash and the car Dennis fled in.
Dennis was arrested on a preliminary alleged charge of armed robbery. He is currently being held without bond and a parole hold has been placed against him.
In an additional Facebook post, Madison Police said that as part of the investigation into the armed robbery, officers got a search warrant for the home where Dennis was found.
Inside the home, police found six pounds of marijuana, 400 boxes of THC vapes, 21 ounces of marijuana extract (Dab) and nearly $25,000 in cash. Kyle Elles, 21, of Deputy, Indiana, who was a resident of the home, was arrested and faces preliminary alleged charges of dealing marijuana, maintaining a nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug.
