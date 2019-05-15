NABB, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Wednesday after he was shot at a home in a rural area of Clark County.
In a news release, police say the man's mother made a call for help after her son was shot around 2 a.m. inside a home in Nabb, Indiana. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says that's when they responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the 2100 Block of Indiana 362E. However, when officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot just below his right eye.
Investigators say the 39-year-old victim lived at the home.
Police say he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested three suspects near Nashville, Tennessee, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
