LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say three people were arrested after a law enforcement officers raided a Shelbyville home.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police troopers and members of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Webbmont Circle in Shelbyville on Friday evening.
While there, officers allegedly found 40 strips of LSD (worth roughly $1,000), one ounce of ecstasy (worth roughly $3,000) and roughly two pounds of processed marijuana.
Police say they also seized $5,000 in cash and three firearms, one of which was stolen.
Police arrested 22-year-old Benjamin Bauer, 21-year-old Christopher Hargadon and 20-year-old Bobby King. All face drug trafficking charges.
King is also charged with receipt of a stolen firearm.
