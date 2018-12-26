LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drugs, money, and a stolen gun landed two men in jail. 

Lawrenceburg police were serving a search warrant at a home when they found the illegal items.

Police say 34-year-old Jacob Jones and 30-year-old Vincent Elliott had meth, heroin, scales, and other drug paraphernalia in the home.

The gun had been stolen from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office "Shop with a Cop" auction.

Both men are in the Shelby County Detention Center.

