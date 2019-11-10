LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two people are behind bars after an alleged multistate pursuit with Indiana State Police ended in Louisville.
The pursuit began around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana, when ISP said troopers attempted to stop James Rogers, 47, because his car, an SUV with a trailer hauling lumber, didn't have a license plate. Rogers fled and reportedly side-swiped a trooper's vehicle during the chase. The trooper continued the pursuit and was checked out for a possible minor injury from the collision, according to ISP Public Information Officer Carey Huls.
A passenger in Rogers' car also reportedly brandished a firearm at a trooper, police said.
Rogers led officers into Jefferson County around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD provided support to ISP once Rogers entered Kentucky, and his vehicle came to a stop in the 5300 block of Cane Run Road. Both Rogers and the passenger, whose identity was not released, were taken into custody without incident, police said.
ISP is seeking extradition of both the passenger and Rogers, who was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree escape. LMPD charged Rogers with wanton endangerment but did not charge the passenger of the vehicle. Rogers' charges in Indiana are pending, Huls said.
