LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers were aware of reported shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue that was called in a little before 9:30 a.m.
A WDRB reporter on the scene saw a body screen next to a car parked in front of a home at the corner of the intersection.
Neighbors told WDRB they were woken up by the sound of multiple gunshots and saw a man lying in the street.
— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) July 9, 2023
LMPD's Forensic Unit is on scene.
