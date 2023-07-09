22nd and Wilson shooting.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers were aware of reported shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue that was called in a little before 9:30 a.m.

A WDRB reporter on the scene saw a body screen next to a car parked in front of a home at the corner of the intersection.

Neighbors told WDRB they were woken up by the sound of multiple gunshots and saw a man lying in the street.

LMPD's Forensic Unit is on scene.

