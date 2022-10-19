LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say at least two people burglarized a JCPS school early Wednesday morning, and stole construction cables, light fixtures and copper cables.
According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the burglary took place at about 3 a.m. at Central High School.
Callahan said the school suffered a temporarily partial power outage due to the cut cables. Heat and water services were not impacted.
Full power was eventually restored and the school hosted classes today as usual.
A vehicle was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
JCPS has released surveillance images of two suspects as well as a vehicle Callahan says were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information involving the break-in is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
