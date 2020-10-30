LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after he was found in south Louisville last Saturday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, Matthew Seng died from injuries at 2:11 a.m. Oct. 24, at University Hospital, not long after police found him in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane, near Blue Lick Road around 2 a.m.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release that the Homicide Unit arrested 37-year-old James Matthew Bott just before 5 a.m. Friday, on Barricks Road.
Bott is facing charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
