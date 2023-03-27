LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 25-year-old woman who was shot to death Sunday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as Shironda Harrison. She died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Harrison was one of two people shot in the 2700 block of West Madison, near South 27th Street at about 11:15 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The other victim was a man. He was taken to UofL Hospital. Police have not released his condition.
Police have also not said what led up to the shooting. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
