LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death Monday night in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 26-year-old Deshawn Devon Seewright, of Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday. That's when police found Seewright's body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
