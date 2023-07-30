LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 399 block of Shawnee Terrace, near Northwestern Parkway, around 2:30 p.m. Police said the man died on scene.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Christopher Salmon died in the shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
