LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road, near Interstate 264, on Monday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Megan Slone. Her place of residence was not provided.
Her cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Monday. Police said Slone was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The vehicle that hit Slone continued on after the crash and didn't render aid or stop.
Ellis said EMS was called to the scene and took Slone to University of Louisville Hospital, but she died shortly after arriving.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
