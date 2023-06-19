LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 42-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Dana Kustes, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Preston and Jacob streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police believe a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Preston Street when the operator lost control.
A woman also riding on the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital.
Mitchell said the operator of the motorcycle fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
