LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman with kids in the car hit an officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Police say Patrolman Shawn DeArk was hit around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Charlestown Pike and Armstrong Road.
It happened while he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.
Indiana State Police say a woman from Kentucky slowed to pass, but didn't see the officer on the side of the road.
DeArk was taken to University Hospital but is now recovering at home.
Police say blood was drawn from the woman, but she didn't show any signs of impairment or alcohol.
She was cited for expired registration.
