LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m.
Police say he died at the scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but police have not named any suspects.
The shooting was the first homicide in Louisville of 2023 and three people have already been murdered this year.
Data from LMPD shows there were at least 160 homicides in Louisville in 2022. That's an 8% decrease compared to 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
